Lugansk urges UN, Red Cross to protect rights of tortured JCCC representative

LUGANSK, October 29. /TASS/. The Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) appeals to the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to defend the rights of officer Andrei Kosyak, the LPR envoy to the Joint Center for Ceasefire Control and Coordination (JCCC), who is being physically attacked by officers of Ukraine’s Security Service, the LPR military spokesman said on Friday.

"We once again appeal to the leadership of the UN and the Red Cross with an insistent request to ensure all the necessary procedures in order to have access to and protect the rights of Andrei Kosyak, as anything can happen to him in SBU’s (Ukraine’s Security Service - TASS) prison," the Lugansk news agency reported quoting Ivan Filiponenko as saying.

"According to our information, psychological and physical pressure is used against the JCCC observer illegally detained by the SBU. The security service has been tasked to prepare prisoner Andrei Kosyak for a statement in which he will be forced to slander himself and supply allegedly reliable information discrediting the actions of the LPR mission at the JCCC," he said.

Filiponenko added that the LPR defense ministry "cannot still figure out the position of the OSCE leadership who are unwilling to recognize Kiev’s steps as illegal."

According to the spokesman, Kiev’s forces are "given free rein" as no response has followed from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM).

"The current threat of a similar situation occurring again, when there are almost no security guarantees for JCCC observers, makes it impossible to carry out repair and reconstruction work along the contact line and dramatically restricts other humanitarian missions aimed at improving the lives of ordinary citizens," he stressed.

In the morning on October 13, a Ukrainian reconnaissance party captured Andrei Kosyak, an LPR observer at the JCCC, in the disengagement zone near the settlement of Zolotoye. Leonid Pasechnik, the LPR head, said that the officer was ensuring compliance with the ceasefire during road clearance works that had been previously agreed with Kiev. Nevertheless, Ukrainian security officers attacked the unarmed man and captured him. In the meantime, the Ukrainian delegation to the Contact Group said that the LPR representatives to the JCCC were allegedly, "carrying out reconnaissance of the positions abandoned by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, under the guise of carrying out demining work."

LPR representatives have called twice for holding an emergency meeting of the Contact Group’s security subgroup on Kosyak’s release. However, each time Kyiv derailed such a meeting by refusing to talk about the officer’s release and about security for the Donbass republics’ representatives when they are in the line of duty performing tasks on the disengagement line, as part of the implementation of the JCCC’s functions.