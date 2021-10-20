Delegation from Taliban arrives for Moscow-format talks

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. A delegation from the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) has arrived at the President Hotel where the third session of consultations in the Moscow format will be held on Wednesday, a TASS correspondent reported.

The delegation is headed by Deputy Prime Minister of Afghanistan’s interim government Mullah Abdul Salam Hanafi and includes a number of officials, including Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

The Taliban representatives entered the building without comments for the media.