African Union suspends Guinea’s membership after military coup

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The African Union on Friday suspended Guinea’s membership in the association following a military coup in that country, the African Union Political Affairs Peace and Security department wrote on its Twitter account.

"Council <…> decides to suspend the Republic of Guinea from all AU activities/decision-making bodies," the message reads.

On September 5, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, the commander of an elite unit of Guinea’s special forces, announced the arrest of President Alpha Conde, who had been in office since 2010. The rebels set up a national committee for Guinea’s consolidation and development, cancelled the constitution, dissolved the country’s government and parliament, appointed military governors, and imposed a curfew.