West forcing Moldova to join anti-Russian policy — Party of Socialists leader

CHISINAU, September 7. /TASS/. The West is seeking to force Moldova into joining the anti-Russian political course that is why Moldovan parliament speaker Igor Grosu has refused to send observers to parliamentary elections in Russia, Moldova’s former president and leader of the Party of Socialists Igor Dodon said on Tuesday.

"Many Western nations pursuing an anti-Russian policy have decided not to send observers. It is an exploratory step to draw Moldova into joining the anti-Russian sanctions. It is a mistake. It is wrong. We must adjust our position - strategic partnership with Russia should be protected and developed," he said in an interview with the Pervy v Moldove television channel.

According to Dodon, the country’s leadership "is instructed by the Western patrons not to have any contacts with Russia."

He noted that this is the first time in the past 20 years when Moldova is not sending its observers to the elections in Russia and slammed this decision as an unfriendly step.

Dodon, who leads the Moldovan parliament’s group of friendship with Russia’s Federal Assembly (parliament), earlier called on the Moldovan parliament’s leadership to revise its decision.