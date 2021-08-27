Lavrov, Italian PM discuss Afghanistan, Libya — Chigi Palace

ROME, August 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi discussed the current state of affairs in Afghanistan and Libya at a meeting on Friday, the Chigi government palace announced.

"During the meeting in the morning, Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the latest events in Afghanistan. They highlighted the top-priority objectives that included maintaining stability and security in that country and the region as a whole, overcoming the persisting humanitarian crisis and ensuring respect for human rights, especially women’s rights," the statement said. Lavrov and Draghi also discussed "the role of various international forums, including the G20," in resolving the crisis in Afghanistan.

Russia’s top diplomat and the Italian prime minister also discussed the situation in Libya. They agreed on the need to continue the political dialogue backed by the UN and the importance of foreign troop withdrawal from that country at an early date.