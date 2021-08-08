South Ossetia lights candles in memory of 2008 Georgian aggression victims

TSKHINVAL, August 7. /TASS/. Thousands of South Ossetian residents took part in a mourning ceremony for those killed during the 2008 Georgian aggression, lighting candles and putting victims’ photographs on display outside the country’s parliament on Saturday evening.

On August 6-8, South Ossetia is marking the 13th anniversary of Georgia’s attack on the republic.

"For the 13th consecutive year, we are gathering here to remember the tragic period of South Ossetia’s modern history. We are coming here to remember those who lost their lives on August 8, and also those who were brutally killed during the Dzari tragedy, the Ered tragedy and all those killed in provocations of Georgia’s leadership. We must keep the memory of Russian peacekeepers, who were the first to bear the brunt of the attack, we must remember how our children were hiding in basements. We must remember the tears shed by our mothers and daughters. We must remember it all, because the pain from this tragedy is lingering," South Ossetian President Anatoly Bibilov said during the mourning ceremony in Tskhinval.

In his words, Georgia’s treatment of Ossetians can only be described as genocide, which continued since 1920s and was stopped only after Russia interfered in August 2008.

The mourning ceremony began near the Museum of Burnt Souls, where the republic’s leadership and citizens laid wreaths to the museum’s main monument, "The Tree of Grief," and lit memorial candles near the crucifix.

The Museum of Burnt Souls is located in the village of Tbet, some 2 km to the west of Tskhinval, near the entry to the Zarskaya road, which used to be the only way from Tskhinval to Russia back in August 2008. The museum is built in the open air featuring destroyed cars, which came under fire when carrying refuges, who tried to leave the city during the attack. In the middle of the circle stands a large crucifix and a metallic monument featuring a tree with falling leaves, dubbed "The Tree of Grief."

On August 8, the country’s political and community leaders will lay wreaths to a memorial of Russian and South Ossetian servicemen, who defended the republic. The memorial was unveiled in downtown Tskhinval early this year.

Military scenario still on table

The military scenario for South Ossetia and Abkhazia remains on the agenda of Georgia and NATO, Abkhazian President Aslan Bzhania said after talks with his South Ossetian counterpart, Anatoly Bibilov.

On Saturday, Abkhazia’s official delegation led by President Bzhania arrived to South Ossetia’s capital Tskhinval to take part in memorial events to mark the 13th anniversary of Georgia’s aggression in August 2008.

"I would like to emphasize the recent drills in the Black Sea. They show that the military scenario for Abkhazia and South Ossetia remains on the political agenda of NATO and Georgia, and we will draw conclusions from that. We are seeking peace, this is our intention. But we must remain vigilant and prepare for consequences that such drills may entail," Bzhania said.

In his words, Tbilisi is still not ready to accept the post-conflict reality, even 13 years after the events of 2008.

Bibilov, in turn, said that "saber rattling always remained Georgia’s favorite tactics."

"No matter what, we are fully convinced of our republic’s security thanks to agreements with Russia. And I believe that Aslan Georgievich [Bzhania] shares this opinion. Russia remains our strategic partner," the president said.

Overnight to August 8, 2008, Georgia carried out an armed aggression against its former autonomous region South Ossetia. Russia defended civilians and its peacekeepers, who had been on duty in the region since 1992. The five-day war claimed more than 1,000 lives, including 72 Russian servicemen. On August 26, 2008 Russia recognized South Ossetia’s independence.