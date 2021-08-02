Militants shell Syrian positions in Aleppo Governorate

MOSCOW, August 2./TASS/. Militants have shelled positions of the Syrian army in Aleppo Governorate from the territory under the Turkish control, wounding a military, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said on Monday.

"Militants from illegal armed units, operating on the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic under the control of the Turkish Armed Forces, shelled positions of the Syrian Arab Army near the settlement of Avsharia in Aleppo Governorate, using mortars," Vadim Kulit said.

"A military from the Syrian government forces was wounded in the shelling," the report said.

He also said that a drone of illegal armed groups operating on the territory of the Idlib de-escalation zone went down in Aleppo Governorate, while on a reconnaissance mission.

"Earlier, on July 31, a self-made UAV equipped to drop munitions was brought down over the positions of the Syrian Armed Forces near the town of Kafr-Nabl, Idlib Governorate," Kulit added.