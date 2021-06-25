Russia condemns Israel’s airstrikes on Syria — envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS, June 25. /TASS/. Russia condemns Israel’s airstrikes on the territory of Syria, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said on Friday.

"We condemn Israeli airstrikes on the Syrian territory that become more and more frequent," he said.

The envoy went on to say that Israel’s actions "complicate efforts to stabilize the situation in Syria and the region," adding that, in Russia’s opinion, "the Syrian conflict has no military solution."

Israel’s latest air raid on the territory of Syria took place in early June. According to the Al Hadath TV channel, the air assault left ten people dead.