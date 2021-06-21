Pashinyan calls on ll political forces in Armenia to get united to open new political page

YEREVAN, June 21. /TASS/. Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has called on all political forces in the country to stop arguing and open up a new political page with unification.

"Yes, we heard aggressive rhetoric during this electoral cycle, I admit it. International observers also pointed to it. I call on the participants in the political and social process in Armenia to begin from a simple step in the new conditions - to put an end to arguments. A new page is opining in the history of Armenia and Artsakh (non-recognized Nagorno-Karabakh republic - TASS) and we must open it with unification," he told a rally of his supporters.

He stressed that political steps should be based "on new democratic, state and national values."

Armenia held early parliamentary elections on Sunday. According to the Central Election Commission, acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party won 53.92% of the vote. Kocharyan’s Armenia bloc scored 21.04% of votes and the I Have Honor bloc led by another former President Serzh Sargsyan won 5.23% of votes. The voter turnout was 49.4%

Head of Armenia’s Central Election Commission Tigran Mukuchyan explained that Pashinyan had won enough votes to form a government of his own as a political force that won at least 54% of seats can form a government while 53.92% was the number of votes his party had scored. His party will have more seats in the parliament from among the votes won by other parties that failed to surpass the threshold, which is five percent for political parties and seven percent for blocs.