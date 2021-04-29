Moscow-led alliance’s chief warns terrorist activity in Afghanistan ramping up

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. /TASS/. The intensity of hostilities by terrorist groups in Afghanistan and in the regions bordering Tajikistan has increased in late 2020 and early 2021, Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas said on Thursday following a meeting of the CSTO’s Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils.

"We are very alarmed about the situation in neighboring Afghanistan. An analysis of the information received from official and other sources shows that the intensity and scale of hostilities by armed groups from international terrorist organizations against security forces to seize inhabited communities of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, in particular, areas bordering Tajikistan as well as targeted attacks on the facilities of Afghanistan’s defense and law enforcement agencies, intensified substantially from the fourth quarter of 2020 to the first quarter of 2021.

According to Zas, currently, more than 360 kilometers of the Afghan-Tajik border are under the control of the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) and other international terrorist organizations.

"In order to contain the possible negative consequences from the developments in Afghanistan, the Collective Security Treaty Organization is embarking on steps aimed at easing tensions in the Tajik-Afghan border area. Measures are being taken to draw up a special-purpose interstate program to strengthen the Tajik-Afghan section of the border," he added.