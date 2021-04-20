Kiev has no intention to resolve conflict in Donbass peacefully — LPR head

LUGANSK, April 20. /TASS/. Kiev has no intention to negotiate and resolve the conflict in Donbass peacefully, Lugansk People’s Republic head Leonid Pasechnik said Tuesday.

"The talks that took place yesterday and today in the Normandy Four format and within the Contact Group’s security subgroup confirm - Kiev has no intention to negotiate and resolve the conflict peacefully. Again and again, we are convinced that Kiev only imitates the process, but does not intend to stop the hostilities in Donbass," he said.

The LPR head added that, while Kiev needs an imitation of the peace process, the Donbass republics need "precise steps towards the establishment of a long-term ceasefire."

"But today, all negotiations are blocked by Kiev’s inability to negotiate," he added.

Pasechnik once again reminded about Kiev’s unwillingness to implement the achieved agreements on reduction of tensions and resolution of the conflict.

"So all Kiev’s negotiations efforts are attempts to either sabotage or block the entire negotiation process, be it in Minsk or in Normandy Four format," the LPR head said, adding that Ukrainian representatives "prefer not the precise and clear steps towards peace, but waving ribbons before the ‘western spectators’."

Pasechnik underscored that "this ‘show’ goes on amid the escalating situation at the contact line."

The negotiations between political advisors and Foreign Ministry representatives of the Normandy Four format (Germany, Russia, Ukraine, and France) took place in a video conference regime Monday. The meeting, which continued for over 3 hours, ended fruitlessly, a TASS source said. On Tuesday, an emergency video conference of the Contact Group’s security subgroup took place on Tuesday. Representatives of Donbass republics stated that the meeting participants achieved no significant agreements on principal issues.