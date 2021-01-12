Kazakhstan’s ruling party to get 76 parliamentary seats

NUR-SULTAN, January 12. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s ruling Nur Otan (Light of the Fatherland) party will get 76 seats in the lower house of the country’s parliament following Sunday’s election, Deputy Chairman of the Kazakh Central Election Commission Konstantin Petrov said at a commission meeting on Tuesday.

According to him, three parties passed the seven-percent threshold, including Nur Otan (71.09%), the Ak Zhol (or Bright Path) party (10.95%) and the People's Party of Kazakhstan (9.1%). Ak Zhol will receive 12 parliamentary seats and the People’s Party of Kazakhstan will get ten seats.

The country held its parliamentary election on Sunday. Ninety-eight members of the 107-seat lower house of Kazakhstan’s parliament are elected on party lists. The remaining nine are elected by the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan.