Minsk to extend entry ban list in response to EU sanctions

MINSK, December 22. /TASS/. In response to the third EU sanctions package, Belarus will take a number of "legal actions" by extending the list of people banned entry to the republic and the Union State, restricting certain political foundations’ operation in the republic and reviewing the implementation of certain "humanitarian programs," Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makey told journalists Tuesday.

"We have thoroughly examined the entire so-called third restrictions package, and, of course, we proposed our response actions. They include the extension of the relevant list of personalities. This means that an additional number of people from the EU will not be able to get on Belarusian territory and the territory of the Union State, considering our list is identical to that in the Russian Federation," Makey said.

He added that "a decision was made to restrict the operation of a number of political foundations in the Republic of Belarus, and to review a number of so-called humanitarian, educational and cultural programs, which relevant political institutions worked on in Belarus, including those, acting under the aegis of foreign embassies."

Makey underscored that Minsk vehemently rejects the policy and the logic of sanctions. "But we are forced to adequately respond to those unfriendly restrictive measures, which, unfortunately, our partners take against Belarus. […] We will, of course, take a number of legal actions in response to the completely unjustified inclusion of a number of people and businesses in the EU list," he said.

The foreign minister disclosed that there are at least three additional directions, in which measures will be taken. "We would rather not disclose these measures, but they will indeed be really sensitive and serious," he noted.