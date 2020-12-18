EU sanctions against Belarus ‘stupid, short-sighted, flawed’, says Foreign Ministry

MINSK, December 18. /TASS/. The EU decision to impose yet another sanctions package against Belarus is short-sighted and does not achieve the intended goal, Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz said Friday.

"It is a stupid, short-sighted and all regards flawed decision that will only lead to negative consequences, including for those high goals and ideals that the EU allegedly care so much about. Such steps never achieved its stated goal in the past and they will not now," he underscored.

The spokesman sees this EU decision as a "primitive element of a wide-scaled targeted campaign of mass pressure on our country."

"A simple attempt of foreign meddling in the internal affairs of an independent state, despite all the talk from our European partners about supporting its sovereignty. Also, there are no doubts left that these steps are actually aimed against regular Belarusians," Glaz said, adding that Minsk has prepared response measures to the EU sanctions.

"Some of them would be rather sensitive. Let certain European opponents not be surprised later and not try to shift the blame. It’s all clear as day," the spokesman said.

Protection of interests

Glaz also disclosed that Minsk will take adequate actions to protect the rights and legal interests of its citizens and organizations that were hit by sanctions.

"Everyone will be provided with aid. In many cases, the EU decisions were not just absurd, but rather discrediting the common sense itself," the Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

"How are thousands of workers from sanctioned enterprises are guilty before the EU? We expect not only the Belarusian unions, but the Global Union Federation and other relevant organizations to take notice," Glaz said.

Besides, the spokesman asked "what did a Belarusian doctor, an oncologist who has been saving lives for all his life, a former Health Minister [current Grodno District Executive Committee head Vladimir Karanik - TASS] scared the EU with so much?"

"Is this a science fiction side-effect, when an Dr. Evil must be declare in any situation?" Glaz quipped.

Minsk also noted discrimination of a Belarusian journalist [Ivan Eismont, head of the Belarusian National Broadcasting Company] "only for voicing an opinion that the EU does not like and that does not coincide with the EU’s position."

Glaz expressed his hope that "international journalist organizations and associations do not separate their colleagues into good and bad ones, will follow their principles, and will stand up to his defense, as they did in other cases."

"We also have necessary instruments, and they will be engaged," Glaz claimed.

He expressed his bewilderment at "what could have the Belarusian IT sector harm the EU with."

"One thing is clear, though: the instigators of such decisions must bear responsibility for specific caused damage, including the economic one. This is a brazen voluntarism of the EU bureaucracy must end someday. We will try to not let it happen as it did last time: when decisions were found illegal, but no-one was found guilty," the spokesman said.

At the same time, the Foreign Ministry stated that Belarus is still ready for an equal dialogue with European partners.

"We are certain that settlement of ongoing disagreements is possibly only through an open, equal and mutually respectful dialogue. We have always been open to such a dialogue, and we still are," the spokesman said.

Besides a number of Belarusian officials, the EU sanctions hit the Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant, the 140th Repair Plant, Beltehexport, Sinezis and Dana Holdings. Belarusian business is forbidden from having any business with these companies.