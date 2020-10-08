Vice-presidential candidate points out Trump’s failure to act on issues of Russia, Taliban

NEW YORK, October 8. /TASS/. US Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris has pointed out President Trump’s failure to act on alleged "bounties" offered by Moscow to Taliban (outlawed in Russia) militants for attacks on American servicemen. She stated this on Wednesday during TV debate with US vice-president Michael Pence. The debate took place at the University of Utah’s Kingsbury Hall and was televised by all major American TV stations.

The senator said that the data was published that Russia offered bounties for American soldiers, while Donald Trump has never raised this issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump does not "care" about reports Russia had put "bounties on the heads of American soldiers" in Afghanistan and failed to confront Russia Vladimir Putin about it, she charged. She pointed out that US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden would have never acted this way. Biden himself numerous times mentioned Trump’s failure to act on this issue.

An "elaborate hoax."

On June 26, The New York Times ran a story claiming that an unidentified unit of the Russian military intelligence allegedly offered bounties to Taliban (outlawed in Russia) militants to kill US soldiers and other coalition troops in Afghanistan. On June 29, Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, castigated these reports as fabrications and an "elaborate hoax." On June 27, the Russian Foreign Ministry labeled the initial publication on this issue as intentionally false.

Trump, representing the Republican party, on June 28 commented on Twitter that US intelligence did not find this information credible.

On February 14, 2003, the Russian Supreme Court declared the Taliban a terrorist organization. The extremist organization’s activities are outlawed in Russia.