Belarus may hold new elections if new constitution is adopted, Lukashenko says

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. New elections may take place in Belarus if a new constitution is adopted through a nationwide referendum, the country’s President Alexander Lukashenko said on Belarus-24 on Monday.
"We need to adopt a new constitution," he pointed out. "You need to approve it at a referendum because in the past, we adopted the country’s constitution through a referendum. And if you wish, parliamentary, presidential and local elections may be held in accordance with the new constitution," Lukashenko added.
Belarus held a presidential election on August 9. According to the Central Election Commission, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko received 80.1% of the vote, his main rival Svetlana Tikhanovskaya garnered 10.12%. Protests erupted in the country's capital of Minsk and several other cities following the presidential vote, leading to clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, several thousand people were detained, dozens of police officers and demonstrators suffered injuries.