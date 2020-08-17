Belarus may hold new elections if new constitution is adopted, Lukashenko says

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. New elections may take place in Belarus if a new constitution is adopted through a nationwide referendum, the country’s President Alexander Lukashenko said on Belarus-24 on Monday.

"We need to adopt a new constitution," he pointed out. "You need to approve it at a referendum because in the past, we adopted the country’s constitution through a referendum. And if you wish, parliamentary, presidential and local elections may be held in accordance with the new constitution," Lukashenko added.