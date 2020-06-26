Guterres: UN Charter remains humanity’s touchstone for a world scarred by war, inequality

UNITED NATIONS, June 26. /TASS/. The United Nations Organization’s founding Charter signed 75 years ago remains the touchstone of humanity for the world mired in a pandemic, torn by discrimination, poverty, inequality and war and endangered by climate change, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in a statement on Friday.

"I send my warmest greetings to ‘we the peoples’. Those first three words of our founding Charter, adopted 75 years ago today, give the United Nations its vision and its mission," he said. "We exist to serve people — and we work as one for the benefit of all."

The UN Secretary General pointed out that the 75th anniversary of the Charter is being marked "as global pressures are spiraling up."

"The Charter brought rules and hope to a world in ruins," Guterres recalled. "It remains our touchstone for a world mired in a pandemic, torn by discrimination, endangered by climate change and scarred by poverty, inequality and war."

He said with confidence that the delegates in San Francisco in 1945, who themselves had lived through a global pandemic, depression and war, "seized their opportunity to plant the seeds of something better and new."

"Today, we must do the same. To achieve that watershed moment, we need to reimagine multilateralism, give it teeth to function as the founders intended, and ensure that effective global governance is a reality when it is needed," he concluded.