Lukashenko calls on Belarussians not to succumb to 'tricks of charlatans'

MINSK, June 22. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko rejected the possibility of solving the country’s problems by force and called on his compatriots not to succumb to tricks of charlatans of various sorts. He made his remarks, talking to participants of the event, dedicated to the 79th anniversary of the beginning of the Great Patriotic War.

"I always told you: I will not allow anyone to use force to solve issues that must be solved peacefully, by ways of politics, in compliance with our laws. This is how it always will be," Lukashenko noted, according to the president’s press service.

The head of state also commented on the recent apprehension of bankers over suspicions of financial machinations (the Belgazprombank case).

"Should we have not, throughout the years of our independence, clipped wings to those crooks, today we would have lived in an oligarchy state and would have stood on our knees," Lukashenko said. "So look at this calmly and do not think that someone uses this to their political gain. There is no such need in Belarus - to use anything to political gain," the Belarusian leader noted.