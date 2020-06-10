Africa’s coronavirus cases surpass 200,000, WHO says

PRETORIA, June 10. /TASS/. Africa’s COVID-19 cases have reached 201,157 and 5,486 people have died, the regional branch of the World Health Organization in Africa said on Wednesday.

The South African Republic has the bulk of coronavirus cases - 52,991 and 1,162 fatalities. The highest death toll was recorded in Egypt (1,271) and Algeria (724).

In sub-Saharan Africa, Nigeria is ranked second after the South African Republic with 13,464 cases and 365 deaths and Ghana comes in third with 10,201 cases and 48 deaths.

This week, Tanzania was the fourth African state where the authorities declared it a "coronavirus-free country." In May, Mauritius, Eritrea and the Seychelles declared full victory over the coronavirus.