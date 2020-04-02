Governor of Italy’s Apulia thanks Russia for its help in combating COVID-19

"Some actions speak louder than words. Apulia has a special relationship with the Russian people, which we have fostered for many years. This is why I was so touched by the message of friendship accompanying this valuable cargo," the governor wrote, attaching a picture of boxes marked "from Russia with love" in Italian, Russian and English.

ROME, April 2. /TASS/. Governor of the Italian province of Apulia Michele Emiliano has thanked Russia for its help in the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Emiliano informed on his Facebook page that Italian aircrafts had delivered Russian humanitarian aid, including medical masks, to Apulia.

Earlier, top Italian officials thanked Russia for its aid, including Italian Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio, who personally welcomed the first Russian aircraft with humanitarian cargo, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Health Sandra Zampa, Governor of Lombardy Attilio Fontana and a number of local officials. Italian citizens posted numerous messages of thanks on social networks.

"Just in 48 hours, the Russian government was able to organize an unprecedented humanitarian operation, handing over state-of-the-art equipment and sending its specialists. We are very touched by the feeling of compassion and friendship towards Italy," president of the local Center for the Development of Economic Ties between Italy and Russia Rocky Malatesta told TASS. For 10 years running, this center has been organizing a festival of Russian art in Bari as well as various cultural and economic exchanges. An honorary Russian consulate was opened two years ago in Bari.

Under the order of Russian President Vladimir Putin, on March 22-25, the Russian Defense Ministry sent 15 military jets to Italy that transported virologists, epidemiologists and the necessary equipment to the country. According to the ministry, the group includes specialists who directly took part in fighting outbreaks of African swine fever, as well as developing vaccines against Ebola and the plague. The planes also delivered mobile stations for aerosol disinfection of transport and territories and medical equipment.

Russian military experts have been stationed in the town of Bergamo (Lombardy), one of the epicenters of the COVID-19 outbreak in Italy with a record number of infections and deaths in the country.

The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Italy has surpassed 110,000 since the start of the epidemic, with over 13,000 people dead.