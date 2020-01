Libya’s Haftar takes two-day time out to hash over agreement reached in Moscow with allies

TASS, January 14. Head of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez al-Sarraj and Libyan National Army (LNA) Commander, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar are invited to the conference on Libya in Berlin, German cabinet informed.

Russia is also invited to the high-level conference on Libya in Germany's capital city.

The German government has confirmed the Libya conference with Angela Markel’s participation for January 19.