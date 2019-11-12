Trump vows to publish transcript of his first talk with Zelensky later this week

WASHINGTON, November 12. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said in a Twitter post he would publish the transcript of his first phone conversation with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky later this week.

"In order to continue being the most Transparent President in history, I will be releasing sometime this week the Transcript of the first, and therefore most important, phone call I had with the President of Ukraine," Trump said.

During the conversation, the US leader congratulated Zelensky on his election victory.

"I am sure you will find it tantalizing!" he added.

On September 24, the US House of Representatives controlled by the Democratic Party announced the launch of impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump. The move came after reports emerged in the media that Trump had allegedly attempted to pressure his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky to take actions, which would help the incumbent US president to get reelected for a second term in 2020.

Trump’s opponents claimed that the US leader sought to exert pressure on Zelensky to launch an investigation of Hunter Biden, whose father, former US Vice President Josef Biden, is now Trump’s most probable rival at the upcoming presidential elections.

Later, the White House released a transcript of July’s conversation between the two leaders, thus creating a precedent. It turned out that Trump by no means urged Zelensky to order an investigation of Hunter Biden in exchange for Washington’s financial and military assistance to Kiev. The US Department of Justice has found that last July’s Trump-Zelensky conversation contained nothing that might constitute a violation of the national legislation or any reasons for further investigation or other action.