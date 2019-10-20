{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
US troops destroy their base with runway for transport aircraft in Syria - SANA

Apart from that, SANA reported, US troops are about to be evacuated from the Life Stone base near a dam on the Euphrates in the Hasakah governorate

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. /TASS/. Withdrawing US troops have destroyed their base with a runway for military transport aircraft and a heliport in Syria, SANA news agency reported on Sunday.

According to the news agency, the base located near Tell Baydar was completely destroyed after the US contingent had been withdrawn.

Apart from that, SANA reported, US troops are about to be evacuated from the Life Stone base near a dam on the Euphrates in the Hasakah governorate.

Several days ago, forces of the US-led coalition destroyed their military base near Syria’s city Ayn al-Arab, also known as Kobani, some 150 kilometers of Aleppo.

On October 9, Ankara launched its Peace Spring military operation in northern Syria. The operation is geared to establish a buffer zone in Syria’s northern regions, along the Turkish border, where Syrian refugees could return from Turkey. On October 13, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said that the US was beginning to withdraw 1,000 troops from northern Syria as Turkey was probably preparing to advance westward and southward, further into the Syrian territory.

