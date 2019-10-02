Armenia ready to expand relations with Russia — prime minister

YEREVAN, October 1. /TASS/. Armenia is ready to expand relations with Russia as its strategic partner, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Council summit held in Yerevan on Tuesday.

"Of course, bilateral relations are very important to us. Russia is our strategic partner. Thank you for your commitment, for how you perceive our relations. I am confident that our relations will only grow stronger and stronger. At least, this is our goal," Pashinyan said.

He also expressed hope that new tasks would be fulfilled under Armenia’s EAEU chairmanship.

"Within the Eurasian Economic Union, we have signed an agreement with Singapore; an agreement with Iran is coming into force. To be honest, I am very glad that all this is happening in Yerevan. This is a memorable moment for the Armenian chairmanship at the Eurasian Economic Union. To be honest, I am glad that our chairmanship has come to be like this," Pashinyan said.