Court in Kiev releases Russian journalist Vyshinsky on his own recognizance

"The previous decision shall be canceled and the defense’s request sustained to change the restrictive measure from custody at a detention prison in Kiev to release on his own recognizance," the judge said.

KIEV, August 27. /TASS/. A court in Kiev has changed the restrictive measure against the editor of the RIA Novosti Ukraine news agency, Kirill Vyshinsky, from arrest to release on his own recognizance.

Vyshinsky was set free in the courtroom.

The court ruled that the journalist is obliged to report to court upon demand, refrain from contacting witnesses in this criminal case and notify the court about any changes concerning his place of residence and work. Vyshinsky agreed with these obligations by signing a written promise. The journalist’s passport will be kept at the prosecutor’s office. The defense lawyers are going to request the return of his ID.

Vyshinsky was detained by the Ukrainian security service SBU on May 15, 2018. He was charged with high treason and illegal keeping of weapons. A court in Kherson on May 17, 2018 arrested him for two months. The restrictive measure was prolonged several times.