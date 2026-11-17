MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Finland’s move to impose entry restrictions on Russian athletes violates the Olympic Charter and the provisions of the International Skating Union (ISU), the Figure Skating Federation (FFKK) of Russia said in a statement.

Earlier, TASS reported that Russian figure skaters were banned from entering Finland for a Grand Prix series event.

"The Figure Skating Federation of Russia was extremely disappointed with Finland’s politicized decision against our athletes and will continue to cooperate with the ISU in working toward the participation of Russian figure skaters in all possible tournaments," the statement reads. "The FFKK of Russia regrets that athletes were affected by reckless and illegitimate political decisions as it believes that such actions run counter to the Olympic Charter and provisions of the ISU constitution," the association continued.

It expressed its support to Russian athletes victimized by the Finnish move, wishing them resilience, self-control and considerable progress in all future tournaments.