Russia’s top female racquet Andreeva holds 5th place in new WTA Rankings

WASHINGTON, September 14. /TASS/. Russia's Mirra Andreeva has remained in the 5th place of this week's WTA (the Women’s Tennis Association) World Rankings, released earlier on Monday.

The Russian, who is playing under a neutral status at international tournaments, sits 5th in the WTA Rankings with 5,743 points. Playing last week at this year’s concluding Grand Slam series tournament, the 2026 US Open, Andreeva reached the reached the quarterfinals stage, where she fell to Coco Gauff of the United States.

This week’s WTA Top-10 is as follows: 1st Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan, 9,901 points); 2nd Aryna Sabalenka (a Belarusian player competing under a neutral status; 7,875 points); 3rd Jessica Pegula (the United States, 7,265 points); 4th Coco Gauff (the United States, 7,244 points); 5th Mirra Andreeva (a Russian player competing under a neutral status; 5,743 points); 6th Linda Noskova (the Czech Republic, 5,328 points); 7th Eline Svitolina (Ukraine, 4,809 points); 8th Karolina Muchova (the Czech Republic, 4,683 points); 9th Iga Swiatek (Poland, 4,619 points); and 10th Marta Kostyuk (Ukraine, 3,980 points).

Andreeva, 19, won the French Open in June and is a six-time WTA title holder overall. In 2023, Andreeva was named WTA rookie of the year. At the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, she won a silver medal in women’s doubles paired with Diana Shnaider.

The 2026 US Open was played on outdoor hard courts at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York between August 30 and September 13. The tournament awarded a record $108 million in prize money. Elena Rybakina from Kazakgstan and Germany’s Alexander Zverev are the tournament’s new champions in women’s and men’s singles respectively.

Players from Russia and Belarus are participating in international tournaments under a neutral status and the 2026 US Open is no exception.

Russian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC's recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022 to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also canceling all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in the two countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from taking part in the 2022 Davis Cup and 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.