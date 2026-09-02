Russia’s Shnaider moves on at 2026 US Open with win over Czech star Pliskova

NEW YORK, September 2. /TASS/. Russia’s Diana Shnaider reached the third round of the 2026 US Open tournament after defeating Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic on Wednesday.

The Russian, who is playing as a neutral athlete at international tournaments, took down Pliskova in straight sets 6-1; 7-6 (7-4). Shnaider is now set to face off against Taylor Townsend from the United States in the next round of this year’s closing Grand Slam tournament.

Shnaider, 22, is currently ranked 16th in the WTA Rankings. She holds five WTA titles. Her best result in Grand Slams was reaching the semis at 2026 French Open. At the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, she captured a silver medal in women’s doubles with partner Mirra Andreeva.

The 2026 US Open is played on outdoor hard courts at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York between August 30 and September 13. The tournament will award a record $108 million in prize money. Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus and Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz are the tournament’s reigning champions in women’s and men’s singles respectively.

Russian tennis players are participating in international tournaments under a neutral status. The US Open is no exception.

Russian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC's recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations moved to exclude athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022, to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also canceling all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in the two countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from participating in the 2022 Davis Cup and the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.