International Ski and Snowboard Federation grants neutral status to Russian athletes

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) has ruled to clear Russian athletes for the participation in the 2026/2027 season tournaments under a neutral status, Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev stated on Wednesday.

"Our skiers are returning, although under a neutral status," Degtyarev, who is also the president of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), told journalists.

"We hope our athletes will perform successfully and prove that it’s safe. This is the first step, but the same was true for several of our other sports competitions," he added.

In 2022, FIS suspended Russian athletes due to the developments in Ukraine. Last season, a number of Russian athletes were granted the right to compete in FIS-sponsored tournaments under a neutral status.