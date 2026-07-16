Russian Rublev triumphs against Italy’s Pellegrino to advance at ATP tourney in Sweden

STOCKHOLM, July 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Andrey Rublev defeated Italy’s Andrea Pellegrino in a second-round match of the ATP tournament in Bastad, Sweden on Thursday.

The match ended 7-6 (7-3), 6-7 (7-9), 6-3 in favor of first seed Rublev. Pellegrino competed unseeded. The Russian tennis player will take on the winner of a match between Dutch Jesper de Jong (unseeded) and eight seed Argentinian Sebastian Baez.

Rublev, 28, is currently the 16th-ranked player in the world. He has won 17 career ATP singles tournament titles and four more in men’s doubles. Rublev has never made it past the quarterfinals in any Grand Slam.

In 2021, the Russian tennis player took home the Olympic gold in Tokyo in mixed doubles (with teammate Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova) and also won the Davis Cup as part of the Russian national team.

Pellegrino, 29, has an ATP singles ranking of world No. 138. The Italian has never won any ATP tournament. The athlete once competed in the main draw of a Grand Slam tournament earlier in 2026 when he failed to make it to the second round.

The ATP 250 clay-court tournament in Bastad has a total purse of €612,600. Last year's title was taken by Italy’s Luciano Darderi. Rublev is the only Russian tennis player to ever be the champion in Bastad, having won the tournament in 2023.