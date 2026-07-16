ISU clears eight Russian figure skaters to compete as neutrals internationally

GENEVA, July 16. /TASS/. Eight Russian figure skaters have been cleared by the International Skating Union (ISU) to compete as neutral athletes, according to their profiles on the ISU website.

Namely, singles skaters Adelia Petrosyan, Alisa Dvoeglazova, Anna Frolova, Alina Gorbacheva, Margarita Bazylyuk, and Grigory Fyodorov as well as pair skaters Viktoria Dvinina and Artyom Petrov are now designated as AIN2, or athletes affiliated with Russia who compete under a neutral status.

Earlier, TASS reported that the ISU had allowed Russian athletes to participate in international competitions during the 2026-27 season under a neutral status. Petrosyan competed in the 2026 Olympics as a neutral athlete, and Pyotr Gumennik performed in Min Single Skating events under a neutral status too.