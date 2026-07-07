Russian WBO Light Heavyweight Champ Bivol’s bout against UK’s Smith may be held in Russia

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. WBO (World Boxing Organization) Light Heavyweight Champion and native Russian Dmitry Bivol could defend his title against the UK’s Callum Smith on his home turf - in Russia, a source in the Russian boxer’s team told TASS on Tuesday.

According to earlier TASS reports, Bivol has been ordered by the WBO to defend his unified light heavyweight titles against Smith.

"The fight could take place in Russia," the source said.

In May of this year, Bivol defended his World Boxing Association (WBA) and International Boxing Federation (IBF) belts in a 12-round bout in Russia’s Yekaterinburg where he defeated IBF mandatory challenger Michael Eifert of Germany (by unanimous decision).

Bivol, 35, has a professional boxing record of 25 wins (12 by KOs) and one defeat. He holds the titles of the International Boxing Federation (IBF), the World Boxing Organization (WBO) and the World Boxing Association (WBA).

Callum, 36, boasts a professional boxing record of 31 wins (22 by KOs) and two defeats (one by KO).