Colombia’s national team defeats DR Congo, advances to World Cup playoffs

MEXICO, June 24. /TASS/. Colombia defeated the Democratic Republic of the Congo 1-0 in their second-round group stage match to advance to the World Cup knockout round. The match took place in Zapopan, Mexico.

Colombia will play in the World Cup playoffs for the first time in eight years.

Colombia leads Group K with 6 points, followed by Portugal (4 points), DR Congo (1), and Uzbekistan (0).

In the final round, Colombia will face Portugal, while the DR Congo team will play against Uzbekistan. The matches will take place on the night of June 28, Moscow time.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States between June 11 and July 19. The matches are staged in 16 cities across the three countries. This is the first FIFA World Cup featuring 48 teams instead of the previous 32-team format.