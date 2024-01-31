Russian, Serbian national football squads to play friendly match in Moscow on March 21

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. A friendly football match between the national teams of Russia and Serbia will be played in Moscow on March 21, the Russian Football Union’s (RFU) press office reported on Wednesday.

The friendly match will be played at the over 25,700-seat capacity VTB-Arena and the kick-off time will be announced later.

On December 20, 2023, RFU President Alexander Dyukov announced that the RFU and the Football Association of Serbia (FAS) had agreed to hold a friendly football match between the national teams in 2024.