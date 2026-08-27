Russian films could add flavor to Chinese online platforms — Roskino

BEIJING, August 27. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing should work on agreements to bring more Russian films to Chinese online platforms, Roskino General Director Elsa Antonova told Russian journalists.

"We are confident that the agreements reached at the state level, including today, be a boon for us and lead to the appearance of new Chinese films on Russian online platforms, and vice versa," she said. Antonova added that she sees the prospects for such cooperation as "very likely," noting the mutual interest of filmmakers from the two countries.

According to her, Russian and Chinese filmmakers are already discussing new projects and expanding distribution networks. Antonova also expressed hope that Russian films will see regular commercial distribution in China in addition to festival screenings going on now.

The Russian Film Festival opened in Beijing on August 27. Screenings will also be held in Shanghai, Hohhot, Harbin, and Heihe and will run until September 2. The program includes Russian war dramas, family films, and animation.