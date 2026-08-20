Russia not yet put FAZ journalist Martens on international wanted list

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russia is working to put Michael Martens, a correspondent for the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ), against whom Moscow has opened a criminal case over statements about the murder of Russians, a source with knowledge of the situation told TASS.

Earlier, RBC reported that the journalist had been declared wanted internationally.

"At the moment, Martens is only put in the search database of the Interior Ministry. But he has not yet been declared wanted internationally. This will happen after the necessary procedural process is completed," the source said.

On August 15, a source with knowledge of the situation told TASS that a criminal case had been opened against Martens under Part 2 of Article 282 of the Criminal Code (inciting hatred or enmity). If his guilt is proven, he could face up to six years in prison.

On August 8, at a press conference of Vladimir Zelensky and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Martens asked what European countries could do to "help kill more Russians." After that, a petition was created online demanding that the journalist be fired. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called Martens’ comment unacceptable and criminal.