MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russia’s Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin called last month's Ukrainian attack on the Siege of Sevastopol panorama museum in Crimea an assault on the country's culture.

"In June, the Ukrainian forces struck the Siege of Sevastopol panorama, violating a number of international agreements. This is a prime example of an assault on cultural and spiritual symbols," he said in an interview with TASS.

Bastrykin reported that the Investigative Committee is probing a criminal case and assessing the damage caused by the crime. He added that cultural heritage sites have also become targets of attacks by Ukrainian nationalists in various Russian regions, including the Kursk and Belgorod regions.

On the night of June 10, a Ukrainian fixed-wing drone struck the Siege of Sevastopol 1854-1855 panorama building. As a result of the attack, the roof caught fire and was extinguished the next day. No casualties were reported, but over 90% of the panorama painting was destroyed.