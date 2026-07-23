Moscow court orders Rheinmetall to pay 47 mln euros in military prosecutor's lawsuit

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. The Moscow Arbitration Court has ordered German defense company Rheinmetall to pay more than 47 mln euros in a lawsuit filed by the Moscow Military Prosecutor's Office, the court told TASS.

"The court fully granted the Moscow Military Prosecutor's Office's lawsuit against Rheinmetall Electronics GmbH, Rheinmetall Eastern Markets GmbH, Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft, and two other defendants. The defendants were ordered to pay 47.202 mln euros, and their contract with the Russian Defense Ministry was declared terminated," the court said. The hearing was held behind closed doors.

According to earlier media reports, the plaintiffs sought to have the contract for the construction and equipment of the Ground Forces Combat Training Center in the Nizhny Novgorod Region settlement of Mulino declared terminated. The contract between the Russian Defense Ministry and Rheinmetall was signed in 2011. However, after sanctions were imposed on Russia in 2014, the German company failed to fulfill its contractual obligations.