Three-year-old found alive under rubble six days after Venezuela earthquake

CARACAS, June 30. /TASS/. A three-year-old boy has been rescued alive from under the rubble six days after a powerful earthquake struck Venezuela.

"Early on Tuesday, June 30, a three-year old boy named Kleiber Moran was rescued alive from the Los Corales Garden building in the state of La Guaira, after spending six days under the rubble," acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez wrote on Telegram.

A Jordanian rescue team pulled the boy from the debris, she added. He was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

According to the latest reports, the magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 earthquakes that rocked Venezuela on June 24 killed 1,719 people and injured 5,034 others. A total of 22,616 people have been affected by the tremors and are now receiving care at hospitals, field medical centers, and triage stations.