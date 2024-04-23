FSB reports nabbing supporter of Ukrainian nationalists for plotting attack in Bryansk

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has thwarted a terrorist attack being plotted by a supporter of Ukrainian nationalists in western Russia’s Bryansk.

"The FSB nabbed a Russian national supporting nationalist Ukrainian ideas in Bryansk. On instructions from members of a terrorist organization that is outlawed in our country, he was involved in preparations for a terrorist attack," the FSB said.

In a video released by the FSB the detainee said he was plotting an explosion in a public area.

During a search, an improvised explosive device was confiscated from the attacker who may face up to 20 years behind bars.

A criminal case has been launched.