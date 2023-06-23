Around 100 Ukrainian projectiles fired at Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day

BELGOROD, June 23. /TASS/. Over the past day, Ukrainian forces fired around 100 rounds of ammunition on localities in the borderline Belgorod Region, with no casualties being reported, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.

"The village of Spodaryushino, Graivoronsky District, came under mortar fire, with 11 munitions fired on a local cemetery. Four mortar projectiles were fired on the village of Dronovka. Also, in its outskirts, the enemy dropped an explosive from a drone. There were neither casualties nor damage in either of those neighborhoods," Gladkov reported.

Also, according to the governor, the Volokonovsky District was shelled 48 times on June 22, with 10 projectiles being fired on the village of Krasny Pakhar. "The shelling left three private homes damaged, with the facades, roofing and fences scarred, and windows broken," he specified, adding that disrupted natural gas and electricity supply has already been restored.

The village of Shchetinovka and another village, Zhuravlyovka, near Belgorod came under artillery fire, with nine and four projectiles, respectively, fired on each community, Gladkov reported. According to him, three mortar shells were fired on the village of Sereda outside Shebekino, and the enemy dropped an explosive on it using a drone. Overall, 19 mortar and artillery shells hit three more villages, he said.