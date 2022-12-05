Putin visits Crimean Bridge

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin inspected the Crimean Bridge, where a terror attack happened earlier this fall.

On Monday, the head of state arrived to the bridge and personally drove across while receiving a report from Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin.

According to Khusnullin, the god production basis made it possible to organize the assembly of bridge parts right on the spot. He noted that metal was brought from three different plants from Tyumen, Kurgan and Voronezh.

"We had metal present because of the large-scale construction program currently being implemented in the country. So we’ve relocated this metal to production of these bridge parts, assembled all 1,214 tons and brought them here," Khusnullin reported, adding that he asked regional governors to get involved. This made it possible to receive precise daily reports.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, 500 people, 3 floating cranes, 4 barges, and 31 vehicles worked around the clock. Out of 55 days that the repairs took, 22 days were stormy. It became necessary to utilize unique technologies that made it possible to work from the ground when it was impossible to work from water. In addition, divers were involved in dismantling of collapsed parts, which made it possible to finish the work sooner.