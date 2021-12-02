FSB nabs two Ukrainian spies for collecting data on strategic sites in Russia

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has apprehended two Ukrainian agents, who were collecting data on strategic facilities, the FSB Center for Public Affairs told TASS on Thursday.

"Two agents of the Security Service of Ukraine have been detained - Zinoviy Koval, born in 1974, and his son Igor Koval, born in 1999, who arrived in Russia to collect information and take photos and videos of strategically important enterprises and transportation infrastructure," the FSB revealed.

According to the FSB, "the detainees confessed that they had been recruited by a current employee of the Ukrainian Security Service, Colonel Vasily Kovalik <…>, who instructed them to collect data on strategic locations for a $10,000 reward."

The Russian federal agency also reported that handguns, automatic weapons and personal protective equipment, found in the suspects’ car, were sent for further examination.

Some additional active search measures are currently being carried out.