San Marino ready to use Sputnik Light for booster shots, official says

ROME, November 11. /TASS/. The authorities of San Marino, a landlocked microstate surrounded by Italy, are ready to use both Russia's Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccine and mRNA jabs for booster vaccinations, Secretary of State for Health and Social Security Roberto Ciavatta said on TV.

"We recommend using mRNA vaccines for booster vaccinations but we also suggest that our people get Sputnik V booster jabs. We consider Sputnik Light to be suitable," he pointed out.

San Marino officials told TASS that talks were underway with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on vaccine supplies.

Most of San Marino's residents are fully vaccinated with Sputnik V, which is not approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), so they have been unable to get the European Union's vaccine passports. The Italian Health Ministry announced recently that it would be enough for those inoculated with Sputnik V to receive a third dose of an mRNA vaccine, namely Pfizer and Moderna. However, many in San Marino are unwilling to switch vaccines and get booster shots.

According to Ciavatta, a new study of Sputnik V's effectiveness, based on data from San Marino's sanitary authorities, is expected to be published by the end of the month. San Marino's health secretary noted that Italy would fully implement its obligations concerning the supply of mRNA vaccines by January. A large shipment expected later in November will make it possible to step up booster shots, the official added.