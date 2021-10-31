Jen Psaki tested positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON, November 1. /TASS/. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki who didn’t travel on the foreign trip to Europe with US President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, according to her statement distributed by the White House on Sunday.

"On Wednesday, in coordination with senior leadership at the White House and the medical team, I made the decision not to travel on the foreign trip with the President due to a family emergency, which was members of my household testing positive for COVID-19. Since then, I have quarantined and tested negative (via PCR) for COVID on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. However, today [on Sunday - TASS], I tested positive for COVID".