Two Russians among sailors detained in France — Russia’s embassy in Paris

PARIS, October 6. /TASS/. Two Russians have been detained among other crew members on a Liberian-flagged ship in Dunkirk, France, Spokesman for the Russian embassy to France Alexander Makogonov told TASS on Wednesday.

"According to the information available to the embassy, the vessel, which was detained in the port of Dunkirk on October 1, was sailing under the Liberian flag," the diplomat said. "The ship owner has no connection with our country. The French agencies in charge confirmed to us that the detained crew, which consisted of nationals of several countries, included two Russian citizens."

Makogonov pointed out that "the embassy is in close contact with the French authorities, the Seafarers’ Union of Russia, and the detainees’ relatives."

"As the situation develops, we will continue to take any opportunity we have on hand to protect the rights and interests of the Russian citizens," he said.

According to the diplomat, "the investigation is underway now."

"No later than October 7, a court hearing will have taken place, which will determine whether there are any grounds for our sailors to be remanded in custody or to be released," Makogonov said.

The French media reported earlier that a vessel was detained in the port of Dunkirk on Friday, as the law enforcement officers had found over one tonne of cocaine on board. According to the media, 19 crew were detained, including the captain, a Romanian citizen. The detainees were reported to be citizens of Russia, Ukraine, the Philippines and Ethiopia.

According to a police source, the Liberia-flagged ship was on route from Brazil to a port in northern Europe. On Tuesday morning, the detainees were transferred to Paris. According to the source, 1,127 kilograms of drugs worth "tens of millions of euros" were hidden aboard the ship.