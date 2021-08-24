Google resolves complaints regarding Crimea’s designation on maps — lawmaker

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Google has resolved comments made by the commission of the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, concerning the incorrect designation of Crimea on its maps service, head of the commission Vasily Piskarev told TASS on Tuesday.

During a teleconference in April this year, deputies drew the attention of Google executives to the fact that the service's maps show Crimea as "the peninsula of Crimea" rather than as a constituent entity of the Russian Federation, the Republic of Crimea.

"According to data available with us, they resolved [these comments]. Google made the incorrect depiction of Russian territories earlier as well but they have now corrected it; Crimea is ours, as stipulated by law," Piskarev said.