MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. The Kremlin does not think that non-adherence to COVID-19 restrictions and a low vaccination rate in Russia show the citizens’ distrust of the government, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"No, far from it," he said, answering a corresponding question.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, a more detailed discussion is required to explain the reasons for this behavior, which cannot be done in the format of a regular conference call.