Brazil’s Foreign, Health Ministries advocate further dialogue on Sputnik V approval

RIO DE JANEIRO May 4. /TASS/. Ministries of Health and Foreign Affairs of Brazil support he initiative of Anvisa - Brazil’s sanitary watchdog agency - to continue the dialogue on registration of Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the Foreign Ministry said Monday.

"Noting the great relations between Russia and Brazil, including in regards to fighting COVID-19, the Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Health welcome the readiness of Anvisa, the Russian Direct Investment Fund and the Gamaleia Research Institute for clearing the remaining questions regarding the Sputnik V vaccine, including by providing additional documents," the statement says.

The Brazilian agencies are "ready to for further dialogue, with respect to Anvisa’s independence and autonomy, so that the Sputnik V could, once approved in Brazil, reinforce the national COVID-19 immunization program."

On April 26, the Brazilian regulator did not approve the import and use of the Sputnik V. The Direct Investment Fund stated that technical commentary, provided by Anvisa, is false.

Later, the regulator acknowledged that it did not conduct domestic research and provided its ruling based on papers received from Russia. The agency head Antonio Barra Torre stated that the agency may review its decision if additional information is provided.