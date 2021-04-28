Russia recorded 25 mln cyber attacks to disrupt 2018 FIFA World Cup from overseas

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russia identified around 25 million hacker attacks from abroad which were aimed at disrupting the 2018 FIFA World Cup and is noting that the number of malicious activities in the cyber sphere is rising, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for International Cyber Security Cooperation Andrei Krutskikh said on Wednesday.

"The number of malicious uses of these technologies has risen, we are talking about millions if not billions. If it came down to disrupting the [FIFA] World Cup which was held in Russia, as 25 million cyber attacks were used against us from overseas, it means that the situation is going into overdrive. China understands this very well, SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization - TASS) members understand this, including India and Pakistan <…>, BRICS countries understand this, including Brazil," Krutskikh said.